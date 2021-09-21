Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.