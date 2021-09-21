Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Grows By 45.7%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

Shares of KKWFF opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

