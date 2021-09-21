Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 76,449 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.10 million, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

