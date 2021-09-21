Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

