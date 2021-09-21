Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 601,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 113,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

comScore stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

