Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.11

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as low as $17.32. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 47,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

