Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 10,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 92,813 shares of company stock worth $761,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

