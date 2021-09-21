Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

