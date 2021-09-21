Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3,030.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

