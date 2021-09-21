Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,760 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

