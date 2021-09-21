Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth $188,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.