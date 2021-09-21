Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

