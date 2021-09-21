Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,457 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Escalade by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ESCA opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

