Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $882,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ducommun by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ducommun by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

DCO opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

