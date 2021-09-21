Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $855,000 Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after buying an additional 987,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

