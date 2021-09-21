Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,457 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.