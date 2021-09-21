Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$38,311.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$38,311.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$805,090.93.

Lyle Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lyle Brown sold 22,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$92,400.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$66,450.00.

Shares of CVE:NNO opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. Nano One Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

