New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $171,000 Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,085 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

