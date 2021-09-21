New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,692 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOR opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $522.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

