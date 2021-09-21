Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

