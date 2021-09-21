New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DSGN opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

