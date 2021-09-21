Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

NYSE AWI opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

