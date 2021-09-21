Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,142 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

