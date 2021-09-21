Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 341 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

