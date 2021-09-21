Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.