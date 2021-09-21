Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

