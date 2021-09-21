New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $248,000 Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 750,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

