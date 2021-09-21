Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.15

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 673823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

