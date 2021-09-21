Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.98

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $36.90. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 906 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

