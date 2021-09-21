Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

