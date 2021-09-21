IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in August

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IAALF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.86. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.