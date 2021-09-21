China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
