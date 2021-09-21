NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFYEF. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

