CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce $112.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.12 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $437.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $640.79 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $650.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,241,000.

CMAX opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. CareMax has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

