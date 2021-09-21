Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head-To-Head Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Outset Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outset Medical and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Positron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 50.35 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -11.19 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.