Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MESO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.