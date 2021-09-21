Comparing Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.42 -$16.31 million $0.05 165.40 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -12.15% -0.75% -0.25% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Asure Software and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

