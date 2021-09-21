CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.37

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.37 and traded as high as C$17.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 172,639 shares trading hands.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.