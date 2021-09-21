Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,456,687 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £34.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.80.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

