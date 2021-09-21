SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.70

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.70 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 755,144 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £198.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.49.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other SDI Group news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.