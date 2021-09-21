WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.24

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.24 and traded as high as C$158.00. WSP Global shares last traded at C$157.35, with a volume of 111,363 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$156.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.13%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

