WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.24

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$156.24 and traded as high as C$158.00. WSP Global shares last traded at C$157.35, with a volume of 111,363 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$156.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.13%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Company Profile (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

