Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Expands By 21.5%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

TOBAF stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

