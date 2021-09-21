Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Toro Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
