Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Toro Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

