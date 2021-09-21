Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

UNPSF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

