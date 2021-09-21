Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declines By 28.8%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of UBAAF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Urbana has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
Urbana Company Profile
