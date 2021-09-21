Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declines By 28.8%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of UBAAF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Urbana has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

