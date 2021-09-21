Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) vs. UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33 UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 97.68%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $311.68 million 0.84 $31.33 million $1.36 10.06 UP Fintech $138.50 million 13.74 $16.07 million N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 15.26% 75.19% 8.62% UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

