Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

HOOK opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

