Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €8.66 ($10.19) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.02 and a 200-day moving average of €10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

