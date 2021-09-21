Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.81%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.54%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 76.23 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.03 Avinger $8.76 million 8.71 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.74

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37% Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avinger beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.